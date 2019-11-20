Limassol’s cycle lane bungle: Report finds ‘omissions and errors’

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides is seeking legal advice on whether municipal employees can be held accountable for serious omissions and errors regarding the construction of new bicycle lanes zigzagging on and off the pavement in a Limassol neighbourhood.

Pictures of the bizarre lanes went viral online last month, generating much amusement among the public and embarrassment at the Municipality.

Cyclists were told not to use the cycle lanes and an investigative officer was appointed by Mayor Nicos Nicolaides to examine the issue.

A 38 page report submitted to the mayor on Wednesday points to serious mistakes.

“Based on the report, at first sight there appears to be a case of serious omissions and errors at various stages of the implementation of the project,” the mayor said in an announcement.

In line with the law, the report has been forwarded to the legal counsel of the municipality who has been asked to advise whether charges can be brought against municipal employees, he added.

If the legal counsel answers in the affirmative, then the mayor said he will draw up the charges and convey them to the Municipal Council which will appoint a disciplinary committee to handle the case.

The project to create the cycle lanes in a neighbourhood south of Franklin Roosevelt Street was assigned by the municipality to a private contractor.

Photos showing ‘lanes’ painted in red on and off pavements been ridiculed online.