Limassol’s centre for homeless to open on July 15

Limassol’s centre for homeless people “SXEDiA” will begin its operations on July 15, mayor Nicos Nicolaides said in a press conference on Monday.

A joint effort with the Labour Ministry, the centre will provide shelter and social support to the homeless.

The project’s main purpose according to Nicolaides is to equip people with skills in order to re-enter the labour market, strengthen their supportive network and help them find a home.

Besides shelter and food, homeless people will receive psychosocial support from the centre’s workers, Nicolaides said.

Its staff will collect statistical data to monitor homelessness in Limassol.

SXEDiA will cooperate with the police and the social welfare services, the mayor said.

The public will be able to reach its helpline on 25347878 from 8 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 5 pm on weekends.

Figures submitted to parliament recently by Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou show that there has been a significant increase in the number of homeless people in Cyprus.

In total, the welfare services dealt with 129 cases in 2017, compared to 49 in 2016 and 26 in 2015.

According to Labour Ministry figures, welfare workers handled 47 homeless cases in Nicosia in 2017, compared to one in 2016 and none in 2015.

In Limassol, the numbers were 13 in 2015, 21 in 2016 and 24 in 2017.

In Larnaca, there were four cases in 2015, 21 in 2016 and 40 in 2017 while in Paphos there were six in 2015 and six in 2016 and 15 in 2017.

