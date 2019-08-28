Limassol’s 58th Wine Festival opens on Friday

The 58th annual Limassol Wine Festival opens its doors to the public on Friday at the Municipal Gardens.

Greeting visitors will be the trademark statue, the Vrakas, a towering figure of a man dressed in traditional Cypriot attire, long associated with the Wine Festival. The event will offer 10 days of continuous celebrations for locals and tourists alike until September 8.

Visitors from all over Cyprus attending the Wine Festival will have the opportunity to taste the island’s wide range of wines, meet local wine producers and sample Limassol’s tradition and culture.

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides told a press conference that this year’s Festival will be dedicated to journalist, cartoonist and artist Giorgos Mavrogenis who contributed to making the Limassol Wine Festival the major attraction it is today, playing a pivotal role in Limassol’s culture and history.

Nicolaides also introduced some new additions to the festival such as a summer cinema for film lovers, a special area for children, where they will be able to watch plays and magicians shows, and engage in various activities, such as crafts and pottery. Photography, cartoon and caricature exhibitions will add to the whole festive atmosphere.

The Municipal Garden’s theatre will host an array of performances, including concerts, while the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment will set up its pavilion, where visitors can enjoy gastronomical delights and wine-based cocktails.

To stay updated with the festival’s schedule and announcements follow its Facebook page at Limassol Wine Festival and via www.limassolmunicipal.com.cy