Limassol: Woman hospitalised after being hit by motorbike

A 51 year old British woman has been hospitalised after she was hit by a motorbike driven by a 17 year old as she attempted to cross the coastal road in Limassol’s tourist area at around 1.30 am on Sunday, philenews reports.
It said that the woman, a tourist, was admitted to Limassol Hospital with fractures and is reported to be in serious condition but out of danger.
The accident occurred when the woman tried to cross Promahon Eleftherias street to get to her hotel.
Under conditions which are being investigated, she was hit by a motorbike driven by a 17 year old youth who had a 16 year passenger.
The driver of the motorbike and his passenger were given first aid treatment at the hospital and discharged.