Limassol waterspout captured on video (photos, video)

The Limassol lifeguards have posted a video of an impressive waterspout off that formed in the sea off Limassol on Sunday afternoon.

According to britannica.com, a waterspout is “a small-diameter column of rapidly swirling air in contact with a water surface. Waterspouts are almost always produced by a swiftly growing cumulus cloud. They may assume many shapes and often occur in a series, called a waterspout family, produced by the same upward-moving air current. Waterspouts are closely related to other atmospheric phenomena such as tornadoes, whirlwinds, and fire storms.”

On Thursday, a video of a water spout off Moni was posted on the Facebook page of the Weather Enthusiasts of Cyprus.

Υπέροχο θέαμα από τον υδροστροβιλο που εμφανίστηκε πριν από λίγο στην παραλία της Λεμεσού.Οι Ναυαγοσώστες μας έτοιμοι πάντως καιρού να προσφέρουν τις υπηρεσίες τους μιας και οι κολυμβητές υπάρχουν μόνιμα στις παραλίες μας. Publiée par Ναυαγοσωστικη Μοναδα Λεμεσου sur Dimanche 27 octobre 2019



