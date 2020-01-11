LImassol: Two women remanded in custody for shoplifting

Limassol district court on Saturday ordered two women aged 44 and 28 remanded in custody for six days as police investigate six cases of alleged shoplifting.

They were arrested on Friday after police received a complaint that they were in a shop from which they had stolen. In their possession police found items worth 84 euro that were allegedly stolen from the shop yesterday while the shop owner said that the two suspects had visited the shop before and taken 600 euro of products, the theft of which had been reported to police.

Police said investigations showed the women’s alleged involvement in another four cases of shoplifting and they were arrested.

Police had on December 23 released photos of the two women asking the public for information to track them down.