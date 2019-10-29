Limassol: Two teens arrested for stealing from car

Two 17 year old youths are under arrest on suspicion of stealing property worth 1500 euro from a car parked at a Limassol department store car park, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said the two pupils were arrested after a member of the public recognised a bag that had been stolen from his car.

The Cyprus News Agency said that someone broke into the car, which had been parked outside a Yermasoyia department store, on October 27 and stole computers and other items valued at 1500 euro.

Yesterday, the owner of the car saw the two young men at the car and recognised a bag that one of the two was holding as having been stolen from his car.

He contacted police who arrested the two. According to the Cyprus News Agency police found some of the stolen items in their possession as well as a small quantity of cannabis.