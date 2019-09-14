Menu
Limassol: Two men remanded in custody in burglary investigation

September 14, 2019 at 3:25pm
Two men aged 40 and 38 were remanded in custody for six and three days respectively by Limassol district court on Saturday as police investigate a case of conspiracy to commit an offence, burglary and theft, illegal possession of property and illegal possession of burglary tools.

The two men were arrested as part of a Limassol police operation against burglaries.

They were in a car which was stopped for checks. In it police found burglary tools while at their home police found jewellery, watches and computers which are believed to be stolen.

 

