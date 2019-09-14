Limassol: Two men remanded in custody in burglary investigation

Two men aged 40 and 38 were remanded in custody for six and three days respectively by Limassol district court on Saturday as police investigate a case of conspiracy to commit an offence, burglary and theft, illegal possession of property and illegal possession of burglary tools.
The two men were arrested as part of a Limassol police operation against burglaries.
They were in a car which was stopped for checks. In it police found burglary tools while at their home police found jewellery, watches and computers which are believed to be stolen.