Limassol: Two men remanded in custody for gun possession

A 32 year old Syrian and a 27 year old Kurd from Turkey were remanded in custody for eight days on Tuesday by Limassol district court – a day after they were arrested at a Germasoyia hotel for gun possession.

The two did not object to their custody. The second suspect reportedly said he suffers from depression and is on medication. He is understood to be wanted for murder in the Turkish occupied north.

The Syrian was wanted by authorities in connection with the theft of €40,000 after a burglary in Limassol in 2017 as well as car arson in Ayia Napa.

Police found one gun and 18 bullets after raiding the hotel after a tip off of an armed man.

