Limassol: Two men remanded in custody for attempted murder

Two men were remanded in custody for eight days by Limassol district court on Tuesday as police investigate the attempted murder of a Sri Lankan woman at the house where she works in Zakaki.

The woman is in critical condition at Limassol Hospital where she was taken with stab wounds to her stomach and face.

The two men remanded in custody on Tuesday are a 46 year old man from Sri Lanka who is the woman’s estranged husband — and is suspected of stabbing her and a 75 year old Greek Cypriot suspected of driving him to the house.

The Sri Lankan was arrested at Larnaca Airport early on Tuesday morning as he was attempting to depart. The Greek Cypriot was arrested late on Monday evening.

Police said the attack took place on Monday morning when the estranged husband went to the house to ask the victim to sign divorce papers.

Under conditions which are being investigated, the 46 year old man stabbed the woman.

Read more