Limassol: Two men jailed for importing 5.3 kilos of cannabis

Limassol Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced two men aged 37 and 42 to jail for nine and 10 years respectively after finding them guilty of illegally importing 5.374 kilos of cannabis.
Their arrest police the discovery by Greek customs officials at Athens airport of a package containing the cannabis which was due to be sent to Cyprus.
After coordination between the Greek and Cypriot authorities the package was brought to Cyprus.
Investigations by Cyprus’ anti narcotics police led to the arrest of the two men.