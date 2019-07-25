Menu
Local

Limassol: Two men jailed for importing 5.3 kilos of cannabis

July 25, 2019 at 4:32pm
Edited by

Limassol Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced two men aged 37 and 42 to jail for nine and 10 years respectively after finding them guilty of illegally importing 5.374 kilos of cannabis.

Their arrest police the discovery by Greek customs officials at Athens airport of a package containing the cannabis which was due to be sent to Cyprus.

After coordination between the Greek and Cypriot authorities the package was brought to Cyprus.

Investigations by Cyprus’ anti narcotics police led to the arrest of the two men.

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 25, 2019

Ayia Napa rape allegation: Five Israeli youths released

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 25, 2019

Polic Chryschous: Mayor says wave breakers have upgraded coastal front

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 25, 2019

Strovolos double murder: Witness appeals sentence

Bouli Hadjioannou