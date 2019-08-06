Menu
Local

Limassol: Two men remanded in custody for trying to sell back stolen phone

August 6, 2019 at 12:40pm
Edited by

Two young men, both non-Cypriots, were remanded in custody for three days on Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a  mobile telephone worth €930 from an 11 year old and then trying to sell it back to the parents.

Police said that a mother had filed a complaint that on July 29, her child’s mobile telephone had been stolen from a children’s play area.

The father received a call on Monday evening from the child’s phone and was told that if he wanted the phone back he could have it for €200.

The two arranged a meeting in the parking area of a supermarket. The father informed the police who staked out the parking area and arrested the two young men, aged 18 and 21, moments after they took the cash and handed back the phone to the father.

You May Also Like

Local
August 6, 2019

Between 350 and 1,220 job losses expected in Cyprus after Brexit

Jonathan Shkurko
Local
August 6, 2019

Greens want action on Troodos Square horses

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 6, 2019

Charges dropped for 65-year-old who shot his son

Jonathan Shkurko