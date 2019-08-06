Limassol: Two men remanded in custody for trying to sell back stolen phone

Two young men, both non-Cypriots, were remanded in custody for three days on Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a mobile telephone worth €930 from an 11 year old and then trying to sell it back to the parents.

Police said that a mother had filed a complaint that on July 29, her child’s mobile telephone had been stolen from a children’s play area.

The father received a call on Monday evening from the child’s phone and was told that if he wanted the phone back he could have it for €200.

The two arranged a meeting in the parking area of a supermarket. The father informed the police who staked out the parking area and arrested the two young men, aged 18 and 21, moments after they took the cash and handed back the phone to the father.