Limassol: Two men arrested for burglary, theft

January 4, 2020 at 11:45am


Two men aged 38 and 49, both foreign nationals, are under arrest in Limassol as suspects for burglaries and thefts.

They were arrested after a 49 year old Croatian man was spotted driving a stolen vehicle in Limassol.

During a search of his home, which he shares with a 38 year old Serbian, police found  expensive jewellery and other valuables for which the two suspects could not give adequate explanation and which police believe were stolen.

Police also found eight different ID cards in their possession of different countries which are believed to be fake.

 

