Limassol: Two arrested for possession of ancient coins

Limassol police have arrested two men, both non-Cypriots, on suspicion of possessing ancient coins.
Police on Friday afternoon were tipped off that two men were involved in an altercation and went to the scene where they found the two, aged 25 and 26, fighting.
In their possession, police found ancient coins and other items for which they could not give adequate explanation.
The two were arrested and the items examined by an official from the Department of Antiquities who determined that they had five Byzantine coins and a Byzantine buckle, the possession of which is prohibited.
Τόσο ο 25χρονος όσο και ο 26χρονος συνελήφθησαν και τέθηκαν υπό κράτηση ενώ τα αντικείμενα εξετάστηκαν από Λειτουργό του Τμήματος Αρχαιοτήτων. Πέντε από τα αντικείμενα αναγνωρίστηκαν ως αρχαιότητες και η κατοχή τους είναι παράνομη.
Το ΤΑΕ Λεμεσού συνεχίζει τις εξετάσεις.