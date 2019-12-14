Limassol: Two arrested for forged 50 euro bill

Limassol police have arrested two young men as they investigate possession and circulation of a fake 50 euro bill and obtaining goods under false pretenses.
Police said that at around 8.50 pm an 18 year old had attempted to buy an item costing 4.90 euro with a 50 euro bill which appeared to be fake. Police were called in and the 18 year old and a 22 year old who was with him were arrested.
Police then searched their homes and found a similar bill with the same serial number at the house of the 22 year old.