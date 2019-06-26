Limassol triple murder: Supreme Court upholds AG’s appeal, orders consecutive sentences

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld an appeal by the attorney general against a Criminal Court ruling which convicted Christakis Thomas for killing three young men in Limassol in 2015.

The Supreme Court replaced the conviction of manslaughter with premeditated murder and ordered that the jail terms run consecutively, not concurrently, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

In April 2017, Limassol Criminal Court found Thomas guilty of the manslaughter of brothers Constantinos and Paraschos Dortzi, aged 19 and 21, as well as of Emilios Miltiadous, 24. It handed down 35 year jail sentences for each charge, to run concurrently.

The attorney general appealed and on Wednesday, the Supreme Court reversed the initial court decision. It replaced Thomas’ conviction for manslaughter to premeditated murder and said the sentences would run consecutively.

“From the findings and the accepted facts of the case, the intention to kill (mens rea), that is premeditation in committing the murders, has been proven beyond all reasonable doubt,” the court said in its unanimous decision.

It said the sanctity of life had been brutally violated three times. Every charge has a separate events and a different victim. The sentences must be consecutive, it added.