Local

Limassol: Three men remanded for car theft

March 11, 2019 at 6:37pm
Three men aged 30, 44 and 49 were remanded in custody for three days on Monday as police investigate the theft of a car in Limassol.

The three were arrested on Sunday

The car, worth 700 euro, was stolen between February 7 and 8. It was parked outside the owner’s house in Limassol.

Police spotted the car outside the house of the 30 year old suspect on Sunday. They searched his house and found a number of spare parts that had been removed from the car.

The 30 year old was arrested and after obtaining evidence police arrested the other two men.

 

 

