Limassol: Three drivers arrested in spate of 30 minutes

Three young drivers have been arrested in Limassol, one for driving under the influence of drugs, the second for drunk driving and the third for carrying offensive weapons, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said a 27 year old driver was arrested at 2.20 on the Nicosia-Limassol highway, near the Moutayiakka exit. He was stopped and tested positive for drugs. Police also found 3 grams of cannabis in his possession.

Ten minutes later a 26 year old was stopped on Thesaloniki street and underwent a breathalyser test with a result of 60 mg — nearly three times the permitted level of 22 mg. He reacted angrily when told to accompany police to the police station and was arrested.

At 2.45, Limassol police spotted a car moving suspiciously on Christodoulos Hadjipavlou street and stopped it. The car was being driven by a foreign student who did not have road tax or insurance. In addition police found offensive weapons in the car and he too was arrested.