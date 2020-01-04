Limassol: Suspected burglar caught inside apartment

A 45 year old man was arrested in Limassol after he was spotted breaking into an apartment, the Cyprus News Agency reports.
It said that that the man was found hiding in the apartment.
Police were alerted about a person trying to break into the flat and rushed to the scene where they found the suspect hiding in the apartment.
In his possession they found various burglary tools, a hood and a sum of money,
He was arrested for possession of burglary tools and illegal entry into a home.
Police checked his car that was parked about 500 metres away from the apartment block but found nothing suspicious, the Cyprus News Agency added.
