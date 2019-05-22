Limassol: Supermarket employee charged with selling alcohol to a minor

A 21 year old supermarket employee in Limassol’s Germasoyia area has been charged with selling alcohol to a minor, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the employee is understood to be the individual who sold vodka to a 13 year old girl from Russia, a permanent resident of Limassol, who was hospitalised in a semi-comatose condition over the weekend after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol.

The Cyprus News Agency said that after evaluating testimony, the woman was called in for questioning. She allegedly sold the alcohol to the teen girl, despite signs in the supermarket that the sale of alcohol to anyone under 17 is prohibited.

Read more