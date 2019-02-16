Menu
Limassol streets flooded as rains continue (video)

February 16, 2019 at 12:13pm
Heavy rain has been falling in many parts of Cyprus, with Limassol particularly affected.

Videos posted on the Facebook page of the weather enthusiasts of Cyprus  https://www.facebook.com/groups/kerofiloi.kiprou.weather.enthusiasts.cyprus/  show heavy flooding in a number of streets in central Limassol.

Police have warned that there are a number of problems on the roads which are slippery.

A section of the Paphos-Limassol highway from the Pissouri to the Avdimou exits will be closed all weekend because of mudslides and traffic is being diverted via the old Paphos-Limassol road.

In its latest update, police said all roads to Troodos are open but there is fog and rain and drivers are urged to be very careful.

 

