Limassol streets flooded as rains continue (video)

Heavy rain has been falling in many parts of Cyprus, with Limassol particularly affected.
Videos posted on the Facebook page of the weather enthusiasts of Cyprus https://www.facebook.com/groups/kerofiloi.kiprou.weather.enthusiasts.cyprus/ show heavy flooding in a number of streets in central Limassol.
Police have warned that there are a number of problems on the roads which are slippery.
A section of the Paphos-Limassol highway from the Pissouri to the Avdimou exits will be closed all weekend because of mudslides and traffic is being diverted via the old Paphos-Limassol road.
In its latest update, police said all roads to Troodos are open but there is fog and rain and drivers are urged to be very careful.
