Limassol: Search continues for missing swimmer

The search continues for a 44 year old Polish national who was reported missing by his friend after he went swimming in the sea near Molos in Limassol at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Police named the man as Grzegorz Pawelczyk and released a photo as well as a description alerting the public that he is missing. Pawelczyk is of slight build, 1.70 to 1.75 metres tall.

He had gone to the beach with a friend last night to drink beer and at around 10 pm put on his flippers and went for a swim. When he failed to return his friend alerted police at around 11.30 pm.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said that the search is covering the coastline of all of Limassol Bay with help from police officers and volunteers.

With the first light of day two speedboats and a jet ski from the Limassol lifeguards unit are searching the wave breakers by sea while a helicopter and a coastguard vessel are searching the wider Limassol bay area.

Divers have also been participating in the search, the JRCC said.

“Unfortunately all efforts have so far been unsuccessful. The search will continue until last light today with patrols,” it added.

Kypros Radio is in contact with all passing boats and ships in the area alerting them of the incident.

