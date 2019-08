A search is continuing for a 44 year old Polish national who went swimming in Limassol at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday night while in a state of intoxication and has been missing since, philenews reports.

It said the man had gone to the Molos area with a friend last night. The 44 year old decided to go swimming and when he failed to return his friend alerted police.

A search was launched at sea and on land, so far with no result.