Limassol: Safe with €301,000 in cash, jewellery stolen from apartment

Valuable jewellery and thousands of euros in cash were stolen on Thursday morning from the apartment of a woman from the Ukraine who is a permanent resident of Limassol, philenews reports.
It said that the woman had filed a complaint with police that burglars had broken into her apartment in the Germasoyia area and stolen a small safe which contained jewellery, watches and cash.
The total value of the stolen property is estimated at €301,000 the site added.
The burglar or burglars are believed to have gained access from the main door.