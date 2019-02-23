Limassol ready for 11 days of Carnival festivities

With the Carnival decorations in place Limassol is ready for the 11-day festivities which will begin on February 28 and end with a huge Carnival parade. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Limassol’s Mayor invited everyone to visit the city and leave aside “worries and problems” and live moments of joy and carefreeness in an “unprecedented fun feast”, adding that “we all need to recharge and continue the journey of life with positivity”.

This year’s Carnival is enriched with new elements, said the Mayor, such as the enthronement of two Queens, Monica Pieridou and Maria Nikolaides Afami. Serenade bands, Carnival mask and costume competitions and Carnival parties all over the city are also on the agenda.

After last year’s success and following the Children’s Carnival Parade, the Municipality and the Harbor Authority are organizing a children’s Carnival party on Sunday March 3, at the old port of Limassol. Also, for the second year in a row, the outdoor Love Dance Carnival will take place on March 6 (21:00) at Enerio’s parking.

The culmination of the 11-day celebrations is of course the huge Carnival Parade on Archbishop Makarios III Avenue on Sunday March 10, which will begin at 13:00 from Agios Nikolaos’ roundabout and end at Polemidia traffic lights. Festivities will end the same day with an outdoor Carnival party at the old port square.