Police stops cyclist for drunk driving; found to be irregular migrant

Limassol police arrested a 31 year old man on Sunday who was found to be an irregular migrant after they stopped him for driving his bicycle drunk.
The police report says that around 1 am on Sunday traffic police stopped the man who appeared to be drunk and breathalysed him.
The initial test gave a reading of 80 mg and a final reading 59 mg. The legal limit is 22 mg.
After further examinations, the man “was found to be illegally on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus so he was arrested,” police said.