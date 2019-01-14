Limassol police probing murder

Limassol police are investigating the murder of Christos Michail, 44, who was found shot dead in his car in the Ayia Sila area in Limassol on Monday afternoon.
The victim was known to police in connection with drug related offences.
Philenews said that it is believed that the victim had arranged a meeting in the area very early on Monday morning. He was shot in the chest with a hunting rifle from close up as he sat in the driver’s seat, it added.
He tried to drive off, but lost consciousness and his car veered into a field and came to a stop next to a chicken coop, under two trees.
Police have cordoned off a large area as they search for evidence under pouring rain. The Cyprus News Agency said that parts of the car had been found in the field, north of where the car had come to a halt.
State pathologists have visited the crime scene to examine the body. An autopsy will be held tomorrow.
Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said that an investigative team has been set up and was taking statements and evaluating information.