Limassol police probing child abandonment case

August 8, 2019 at 9:14am
Limassol police are investigating a child abandonment case after a five year old girl was spotted by an off duty police officer wandering alone in a fast food restaurant.

Philenews said that the off duty police officer spotted the child alone while at a fast food restaurant in Germasoyia at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

He alerted the police who took the child to the police station. The welfare services were alerted while police searched for the parents.

The parents, who are non-Cypriot, were found about an hour later and taken to the police station.

They were questioned,  the father was charged in writing and the parents were released, philenews added.

