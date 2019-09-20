Limassol: police probe child abuse complaint against mother of two

Two sisters have been taken into the care of the social services after one of them reported being abused by her mother, philenews reports.

It said that the 10 year old had told a social worker that the mother hit her and her 13 year old sisten often, and also left them alone at home for several hours.

The mother was arrested as police investigate a case of assault, psychological violence and abandoning a child under 16.

Citing sources, philenews said that a similar case is pending against the woman.

The two girls have been taken into care.