Menu
Local

Limassol: police looking for father who took 3 children from legal custody

April 30, 2019 at 11:41pm
Edited by

Limassol police are looking for a 42 year old man suspected of taking his three children without their mother’s permission.

In an announcement late on Tuesday night, police said they were looking for Sufian Mohammad Abdallah Marie, 42, from Jordan and a resident of Limassol in connection with an investigation into the abduction of three underage children from legal custody.

They said that they had received a complaint that Sufian took the three underage children when they were under the care of a friend of their mother’s on Limassol’s coastal promenade at around 7 pm on Tuesday. The children are aged 12, six and four.

The 42 year old is driving a silver Honda Integra, with the registration plates  ΗΝΡ513.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on telephones 25805187 and 25805057 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460.

 

You May Also Like

Local
April 30, 2019

Mitsero murders: No results after 17th day of search for victims

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
April 30, 2019

50 polling stations to operate for Turkish Cypriots included in special electoral roll for EP elections

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
April 30, 2019

Mitsero murders: Scotland Yard investigators at red lake

Stelios Marathovouniotis