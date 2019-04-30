Limassol: police looking for father who took 3 children from legal custody

Limassol police are looking for a 42 year old man suspected of taking his three children without their mother’s permission.
In an announcement late on Tuesday night, police said they were looking for Sufian Mohammad Abdallah Marie, 42, from Jordan and a resident of Limassol in connection with an investigation into the abduction of three underage children from legal custody.
They said that they had received a complaint that Sufian took the three underage children when they were under the care of a friend of their mother’s on Limassol’s coastal promenade at around 7 pm on Tuesday. The children are aged 12, six and four.
The 42 year old is driving a silver Honda Integra, with the registration plates ΗΝΡ513.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on telephones 25805187 and 25805057 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460.