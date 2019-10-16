Limassol: Police looking for six victims of child porn suspect

Police’s cyber crime unit are looking for six boys aged between 12 and 15 who feature on photographs and video taken by a 42 year old man currently under arrest for producing and possessing child pornography.

Yiorgos Karkas, deputy head of the cyber crime unit spoke of a ‘particularly serious case’. He told the Cyprus News Agency that this was the first case under investigation in Cyprus involving the production of child porn. And he clarified that the victims do not engage in sexual acts.

Police’s priority is to find the six boys who the suspect reportedly offered free private tuition to, forcing them to pose in the nude. The number of the victims may be higher, the news agency added.

Karkas confirmed that the suspect is the same man arrested on September 13 after a 15 year old boy filed a complaint that he had sexually harassed him during private lessons, forcing him to carry out indecent acts and to watch erotic movies with him.

“A case is pending against him in court,” Karkas said adding that the 42 year old had been released on bail.

Cyber crime officers are examining his mobile phone and computer.

The suspect has been remanded in custody for eight days on suspicion of acquiring, possessing, acquiring access to and producing child pornography.

He has refused to cooperate with police.

