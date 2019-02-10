Menu
Limassol police looking for missing man (picture)

February 10, 2019 at 4:57pm

Police are asking for the public’s help to find 27 old Christakis Papanastasiou who is missing from his place of residence in Limassol.

Papanastasiou was reported missing on February 6, 6 pm.

He is 1.75 metres tall, medium build with short black hear and beard.

He was last seen wearing blue tracksuit bottoms with red stripes and a black jacket.

He was driving a silver Toyota Vitz with license plate KJT545.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25805057, the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460.

