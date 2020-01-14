Limassol police investigate 2 incidents of school violence

An arrest warrant has been issued against a father who has reportedly hit a female pupil at the Episkopi Gymnasium (lower secondary school) in Limassol after she quarrelled with his daughter, philenews reports.
According to the police, the father went to the school to seek an explanation from his daughter’s schoolmates after she told him they got into a fight.
An arrest warrant was issued after one of the girls reported that the father hit her, resulting in the involvement of the police to investigate the incident.
The father has reportedly told authorities that he rebuked both students.
According to a witness, the student had attacked his daughter.
In a separate incident, police have arrested a teacher at Limassol’s Linopetra Gymnasium who is suspected of assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to a 3rd-grade male student.