Limassol police discover 10 kilos of cannabis; two arrests

A man and a woman are under arrest after Limassol police discovered 10 kilos of cannabis in a warehouse.
The man is the owner of a transportation company and the woman an employee.
Philenews said that acting on a tip off, the drug squad sealed off the area and searched the warehouse. In it they discovered two packages, both of which were opened in the presence of the owner and which contained cannabis and other items.
The owner denied any knowledge and said that he was transporting the packages for another person.
According to Philenews, both packages had been sent to Cyprus from Spain via Germany.
Police are continuing their inquiries.