Limassol Mayor satisfied with new and upgraded park in Filellinon Street

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides has welcomed the revamped park at Filellinon Street saying it will not only upgrade the area but the everyday lives of citizens in the area.

The 4,300 square metre Park has acquired a brand new look by upgrading the existing refreshment bar, brand new lavatories for children with disabilities and children, a small area for the organization of events, a fountain, a new and improved playground and a fitness area with equipment, construction of outdoor seating areas and facilities for the disabled.

It was delivered on Friday morning in the presence of the Limassol mayor and members of the Limassol Municipal council.

Limassol Municipality has said that the park will allow people of all ages to socialize and exercise for free in an easy accessible and pleasant environment. The park aims to help people in their day to day lives and provide better conditions for all people.

The project was co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund of the European Union for the Programming Period 2014 – 2020 and specifically by the Operational Programme “Competitiveness and Sustainable Development” under the “Sustainable Urban Development” priority axis.

The timetable for the completion of the works, which was completed in August, was nine months and the total cost was € 430,000.