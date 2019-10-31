Limassol mayor announces €35m in anti-flooding projects

Limassol Sewerage Board will carry out €35 m in anti-flooding projects over the the next three years to alleviate problems that arise every time there is a sudden downpour in the town.

The news was announced by Mayor Nicos Nicolaides who said that implementation of the projects will start in 2020 and by 2023 Limasssol will be a ‘modern town with anti-flooding protection.’

Speaking at a press conference in the presence of mayors from greater Limassol and representatives of the Limassol Sewerage Board, Nicolaides spoke of 17 projects which will be carried out in four phases.

Phase one will cover priority work on rainwater drainage for Spyros Kyprianou Avenue which concern Ekali, Tsirion, Yermasoyia, Ayios Athanasios and Kato Polemidhia. The tender will be launched at the end of 2019 and the project will take two years at a cost of €17.5m.

Phase two concerns anti flooding on Ayias Phylaxeos, Gladstonos, Navarinou and Thesalonikis streets at a cost of €6.5 m.

The third phase will see the construction of two retention ponds at Ayios Athanasios and Ayia Phyla and the fourth rain water drainage on Evagoras Lanitis Avenue.

Limassol Sewerage Board manager Iacovos Papaiacovou presented the projects planned by the board that include managing rainwater, upgrading the sewerage network and building a second sewerage treatment plant at Polemidhia. The projects will start in 2020 and will be completed in 2025 at a cost of more than €500m.

