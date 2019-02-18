Limassol massage parlour owner arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

The owner of a Limassol massage parlour has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, philenews reported.
After being tipped off by the Chinese authorities three months ago, Limassol police placed the premises under surveillance and on Monday raided the premises after receiving information that it was being used for prostitution and human trafficking.
The owner, a 48 year old Chinese national was arrested. Six women – five of them from Asian countries (China, Vietnam, Nepal) and one from Moldova are being interviewed to determine whether they are victims of human trafficking. They are aged between 23 and 38.
During the investigation police found €4,268, computers, tablets, mobile phones, notes and CCTV.
Two Greek Cypriot and a Bulgarian man were at the premises as clients and their statements are being evaluated.
Police are investigating a case of human trafficking with the aim of sexual exploitation and money laundering among other offences.