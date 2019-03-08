Limassol Marathon 2019

Cyprus’ largest sporting event takes place on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th March 2019.

OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO is known for being flat and fast, covering long stretches of traffic-free road including the spectacular coastal road of greater Limassol. It is an ideal event for runners of all levels and a perfect opportunity for serious runners to achieve a PB. Six race distances are offer, including the AIMS-accredited OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO and Limassol Half Marathon, all of which offer magnificent views of the sparkling Mediterranean.

OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO Race Director Andreas Spyrou commented: “At OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO we have a saying, ‘run with a smile’, because on race weekend you can’t help but smile at the beautiful weather, friendly atmosphere and spectacular scenery. For our international visitors we are delighted to be able to host a first-class weekend away with a choice of professional races and bespoke race packages. This is really something special to look forward to at the end of the winter. For anyone currently enjoying their summer running, we recommend you register to #RunLimassol while prices are at their lowest!”

The Marathon Race, Half Marathon Race, Petrolina 10K Energy Race, 5K City Race, PrimeTel 5K Corporate Race are all open for entry.

