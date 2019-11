A 39-year-old Greek Cypriot man who escaped from Limassol hospital’s psychiatric ward on Wednesday and British Bases in Episkopi were searching for him turned himself in on Thursday afternoon.

He is Kyriakos Georghiou from Trachoni who is considered to be dangerous with suicidal tendencies, according to police.

The village of Trachoni in Limassol is within the boundaries of the British bases.

Read more: