Limassol: Man hospitalised after assault by group of three

Police are looking into a case of grievous bodily harm after an injured man was spotted outside a Limassol property in the early morning hours on Saturday, philenews reports.
At 3 am on Saturday, Limassol police sped to the scene where the man, aged 52, was spotted. He was then taken to hospital by ambulance where doctors found he had multiple fractures as well as a subdural haematoma.
The 52-year-old was kept in hospital for further treatment.
Police preliminary investigations found that the man had been assaulted by three individuals.
Limassol CID is investigating.
