Limassol: Man arrested for assault, theft

A 26 year old man was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of assault and theft in Limassol.

Police said the suspect had approached a father and daughter who were standing outside their shop on Ayios Andreas Street, punched the 60 year old man and grabbed the 31 year old woman’s mobile telephone.

He then took a bag from the man’s car and broke the glass entrance to the shop.

Father and daughter went to Limassol Hospital where they received first aid and then went to police to file a complaint.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court today to be remanded in custody.