Limassol lifeguards rescue swimmer at risk of drowning

Limassol lifeguards on Saturday rescued a 55 year old man who nearly drowned while swimming about 70 metres offshore, left of LEM9.
In a post on Facebook, the Limassol Lifeguards Unit said that the man, a Cypriot, suffered a cramp and a panic attack.
The lifeguards swam out and brought him safely to shore.
The permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry Kypros Kyprianou who happened to be at the site congratulated the lifeguards on their action.
LEM 9 is one of four lifeguard centres operating year round. The Limassol lifeguards said Saturday’s rescue highlights the need for more lifeguard centres to be in operation in winter.