Limassol: Kiosk robbed at knife point for second time in one week

January 20, 2020 at 7:57am
Limassol police are investigating a robbery at a kiosk at around 10 pm on Sunday night and whether the perpetrator is also responsible for another robbery at the same kiosk earlier this month.

Police said that a man with a covered face had gone into the kiosk on Sunday night, threatened the 30 year old woman employee with a knife, taken the money from the till and fled on foot. He is described of medium build and was wearing dark coloured trousers and jacket, and black, woolen gloves.

The same man is suspected of being the same person who robbed the same kiosk on January 14, again at knife point. That incident was not reported to the police at the time but was reported last night, police said.

 

