Limassol police are looking for a man who robbed a kiosk employee at knife point and made off with cash from the till.

The robbery occurred at 2.20 am on Wednesday at a kiosk at Kato Polemidhia.

Police said the man entered the kiosk wearing a wig and with his face covered. He threatened the 63 year old employee with a knife and gestured to the till. The employee gave him 1588 euro in cash and the robber fled.

He is described as 1.80 to 1.90 metres tall, of slight build and was wearing black.