Limassol: Further tests to determine cause of death of 13 year old girl

The cause of death of a 13 year old girl found dead in her bed at home yesterday morning is expected to be determined by tests from samples taken during the post-mortem examination that was held at Limassol Hospital on Tuesday.

The post-mortem examination was carried out by Dr Angeliki Papetta. Tests will be carried out by the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

The 13 year old girl was found unresponsive in her bed by her aunt who went to wake her up for school on Monday morning.

She was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

The child’s father is a police officer.

