Limassol: Four Georgians plead not guilty to murder

Four Georgians on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ernest Leonides, also a Georgian national in the Germasoyia area on February 8, 2018.
Leonidas, 47, was shot dead while talking to two others at a wooden kiosk of a restaurant in what police suspect a Russian criminal gang was behind the murder.
The four Georgians appeared before Limassol Criminal court and were charged with premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder. illegal possession of a weapon and illegal possession of ammunition.
The first defendant was also charged with circulating a forged document, forgery and impersonation.
All four pleaded not guilty. Defence did not object to them remaining in police custody until the hearing starts on January 20, 2020.