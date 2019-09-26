Menu
Limassol: Four Georgians plead not guilty to murder

September 26, 2019 at 12:28pm
Four Georgians on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ernest Leonides, also a Georgian national in the Germasoyia area on February 8, 2018.

Leonidas, 47, was shot dead while talking to two others at a wooden kiosk of a restaurant in what police suspect a Russian criminal gang was behind the murder.

The four Georgians appeared before Limassol Criminal court and were charged with premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder. illegal possession of a weapon and illegal possession of ammunition.

The first defendant was also charged with circulating a forged document, forgery and impersonation.

All four pleaded not guilty. Defence did not object to them remaining in police custody until the hearing starts on January 20, 2020.

