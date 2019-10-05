Limassol: Foreign student loses hand in industrial accident

A 27 year old student from India has lost his left hand after an accident at an industrial laundry in Limassol.
The young man was placing hotel linen in the washing machine when under conditions which are being investigated, his left hand got caught and he was seriously injured.
He was taken to a private clinic and from there to Limassol Hospital and then to Nicosia Hospital where his left hand was amputated.
The young man has been hospitalised and his condition is described as serious.
The Labour Ministry has been informed and police are investigating.