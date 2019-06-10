Limassol Flood Festival 2019

The Municipality of Limassol announces this year’s Floods Festival program to be held at the Multifunctional Promenade Park from Saturday, June 15th to Monday, June 17th, 2019.

The Program includes:

Saturday 15 June, Sunday 16 June & Monday 17 June

Folk Festival featuring Cypriot products and other traditional items in the Eastern Car Parking Area of the Promenade.

Saturday 15 June

Pier – opposite Cafe NERO

8:30 pm The DIONYSOS Cultural Dance Club, Antama band and Areti Ketime, present a show with traditional and rembetic songs and dancing.

Sunday 16 June & Monday 17 June

Take a ride on the Relax Cruises’ SALONE boat to see the city from the sea.

Departure hours: 18:00 / 19:00 / 20:00 / 21:00

Ticket price: Adults: €5, Children (up to 12 years old) €2

All revenue will be paid to social institutions.

Sunday 16 June

Theater of the Seaside Park

8.00pm Shadow Theater “Karagiozis and the enchanted sailor” by Yannis Pafios.

Pier – opposite Cafe NERO

8:30 pm The Cultural Club “ZIDROS” Polemidia and the “New Horizons” in a performance with traditional dances and songs from Crete, Cyprus, the Aegean and Asia Minor.

Monday 17 June

Pier – opposite Cafe NERO

8.30pm Concert with Katerina Kouka and Stelios Dionysiou with an eight-member orchestra under the direction of Admitos Pitsillidis.

Events in cooperation with the Limassol Nautical Club

Saturday 15 June

8.00-10.00am The Kano Kayak Team of the Limassol Nautical Club will train along the Promenade.

4.00pm – 7.30pm The Limassol Municipality, in collaboration with the Mesa Gitonia Nautical Club and the water world, organizes a Water Polo tournament between the wooden pier of hte Promenade and the Old Port.

Saturday 15 June & Sunday 16 June

8.30am & 9.30am The Limassol Nautical Club rowing department offers morning exercise at the Promenade Theater.

10.00am – 5.00pm The sailing team of the Limassol Nautical Club with the dinghies & windsurfing teams will train along the Promenade.

Sunday 16 June

12.00am – 4.00pm The St. Raphael Yacht Club organizes offshore racing from the St. Raphael Marina, along the coastal front to Limassol Marina and then back to the St. Raphael Marina.

The program is subject to changes.

For information: Cultural Services of the Municipality of Limassol 25745919.