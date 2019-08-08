Limassol: Fire services rescue fisherman

The fire services on Thursday rescued a man who fell in the sea and became stuck between rocks near the new Limassol port.

The fire services said that the 63 year old was fishing and in his attempt to approach the sea fell and became wedged in the rocks, in the sea with only his head above the surface.

Someone heard his calls for help and the fire service was called in who used special equipment to break the rocks and free the man.

First aid was administered on the spot and the man was then taken to hospital as a matter of precaution.