Limassol fatal collision: Driver to be arrested for manslaughter

A 50 year old Russian involved in a violent collision which killed a 27 year old father of a small child is to be re-arrested on Friday for manslaughter, philenews reports.

Panayiotis Christoforou from Ypsonas, was killed instantly when a car driven by the Russian national rammed into him from behind near the Moutayiaka exit on the Nicosia-Limassol highway at around 1 am on Thursday. The post-mortem examination on the victim is to be held today.

The Russian driver is in Limassol Hospital with multiple injuries and a broken spine. He was reported to have been speeding and tested five times over the alcohol limit — 111 mg rather than the legal limit of 22 mg — in an initial alco-test.

Police have obtained testimony that he was driving at 200 km an hour and that other drivers had flashed their headlights at him because he was zigzagging,

A police spokesman added that they will be able to determine the exact speed from the car’s black box.

Traffic police chief Yiannakis Georgiou told Radio Active on Thursday that police would be suggesting to the attorney general that the driver be charged with manslaughter.

The arrest warrant is expected to executed within the day and the case will then pass into the hands of Limassol CID.

